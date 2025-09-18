Where American Eagle Outfitters Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters AEO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Eagle Outfitters, presenting an average target of $14.56, a high estimate of $21.50, and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 23.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Eagle Outfitters by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $17.00 $11.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $14.00 $9.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $21.50 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $18.00 $12.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $12.00 $12.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $11.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of American Eagle Outfitters's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Eagle Outfitters analyst ratings.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: American Eagle Outfitters's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Eagle Outfitters's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Eagle Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.