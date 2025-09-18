Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Zoom Communications Stock

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Zoom Communications ZM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.08, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 0.62% from the previous average price target of $93.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Zoom Communications by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $84.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $69.00 $73.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zoom Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zoom Communications's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Zoom Communications's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Key Indicators: Zoom Communications's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zoom Communications's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Communications's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoom Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zoom Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

