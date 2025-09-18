Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Target

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Target TGT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Target, presenting an average target of $104.5, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Highlighting a 2.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $106.77.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Target is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spencer Hanus Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $80.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $94.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $104.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $106.00 $108.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $93.00 $105.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $90.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $108.00 $104.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Maintains Underweight $91.00 $91.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Target. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Target Better

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Target: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Target faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.95% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Target's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

