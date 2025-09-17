Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Boise Cascade

Ratings for Boise Cascade BCC were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $103.0, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Highlighting a 6.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $110.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Boise Cascade by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $96.00 $101.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $106.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $108.00 $114.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $106.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Boise Cascade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Boise Cascade's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boise Cascade analyst ratings.

Get to Know Boise Cascade Better

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Boise Cascade's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

