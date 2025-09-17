Demystifying Protagonist Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Protagonist Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $72.00 - Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $73.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $69.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Protagonist Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Protagonist Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Protagonist Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates to address medical needs. Its pipeline products include Rusfertide (PTG-300) and JNJ-2113.

Breaking Down Protagonist Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Protagonist Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Protagonist Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -626.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Protagonist Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

