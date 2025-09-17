Where Walmart Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for Walmart WMT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Walmart, presenting an average target of $115.72, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Marking an increase of 2.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $112.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Walmart by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $114.00 $101.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $106.00 $106.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $109.00 $111.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $108.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $112.00 Michael Lasser UBS Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Adjusts Outperform $106.00 $103.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Walmart's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

A Deep Dive into Walmart's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

