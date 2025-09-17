A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sphere Entertainment Through 4 Analysts

Sphere Entertainment SPHR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sphere Entertainment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.41% increase from the previous average price target of $53.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Sphere Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $68.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $76.00 $75.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sphere Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sphere Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sphere Entertainment analyst ratings.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Sphere Entertainment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sphere Entertainment's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sphere Entertainment's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 53.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sphere Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sphere Entertainment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sphere Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.