Demystifying GFL Environmental: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for GFL Environmental GFL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.5, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $56.50, the current average has increased by 5.31%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GFL Environmental. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $56.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $59.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GFL Environmental. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GFL Environmental. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GFL Environmental compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GFL Environmental compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for GFL Environmental's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GFL Environmental's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GFL Environmental analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its Environmental Services business line includes liquid waste and soil remediation. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: GFL Environmental's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: GFL Environmental's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: GFL Environmental's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GFL Environmental's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GFL Environmental's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.