Assessing Republic Services: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Republic Services RSG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Republic Services, revealing an average target of $267.0, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $263.17, the current average has increased by 1.46%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Republic Services is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $280.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $284.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $260.00 $257.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $250.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $268.00 $262.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Republic Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Republic Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Republic Services Better

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 208 active landfills and 248 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs sizable recycling and hazardous waste collection and disposal operations in North America.

Republic Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Republic Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Republic Services faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

