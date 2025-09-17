Deep Dive Into Ciena Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

Ciena CIEN underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $119.28, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.6% increase from the previous average price target of $92.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ciena is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $105.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $78.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $138.00 $102.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $100.00 $70.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $113.00 $90.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $95.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $127.50 $100.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $90.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $120.00 $95.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $100.00 $78.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $83.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ciena compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ciena compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ciena's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ciena's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ciena: A Closer Look

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Ciena: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ciena's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ciena's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ciena's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ciena's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

