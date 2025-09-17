What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Caterpillar

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Caterpillar CAT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Caterpillar, revealing an average target of $459.61, a high estimate of $540.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.76% increase from the previous average price target of $411.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Caterpillar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $540.00 $495.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $480.00 $493.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $495.00 $500.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $476.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $350.00 $283.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $475.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $500.00 $460.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $425.00 $383.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $507.00 $414.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $495.00 $460.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $388.00 $331.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $383.00 $335.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $483.00 $395.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $395.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $500.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $414.00 $396.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $422.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Caterpillar's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Caterpillar's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caterpillar analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Caterpillar

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Caterpillar's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

