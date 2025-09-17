5 Analysts Assess Celldex Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Celldex Therapeutics CLDX has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $50.4, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A 8.7% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $55.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Celldex Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $44.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $56.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $62.00 $64.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $42.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Celldex Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Celldex Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Celldex Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -70.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7753.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

