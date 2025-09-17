The Analyst Verdict: Vtex In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vtex VTEX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vtex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 7.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Vtex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Antonio Pedro Cardoso Jefferies Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.30 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Noah Herman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50 Leandro Bastos Citigroup Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vtex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vtex compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vtex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vtex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vtex Better

Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce plan, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vtex

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vtex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.0% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vtex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vtex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vtex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Vtex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

