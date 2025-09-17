What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Parsons

Ratings for Parsons PSN were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Parsons, presenting an average target of $86.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.31% from the previous average price target of $79.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Parsons. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $81.00 $80.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $78.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $82.00 $73.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $90.00 - Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $81.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parsons. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Parsons's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Parsons

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Breaking Down Parsons's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Parsons faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.16% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Parsons's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

