Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Graphic Packaging Holding

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Graphic Packaging Holding GPK in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Graphic Packaging Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 5.05% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Graphic Packaging Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Graphic Packaging Holding: A Closer Look

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Graphic Packaging Holding's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

