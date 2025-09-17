10 Analysts Have This To Say About Dayforce

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Dayforce DAY, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $73.1, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.03% from the previous average price target of $68.30.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dayforce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Bhavin Shah Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $70.00 $60.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $70.00 $67.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $61.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Hold $95.00 $95.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $60.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $60.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dayforce. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dayforce compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Dayforce's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Dayforce analyst ratings.

Get to Know Dayforce Better

Dayforce is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions for large businesses looking to manage their payroll, tax, benefits, and talent intelligence. The company primarily services customers in the US with its flagship Dayforce platform but also services customers in select European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. Dayforce services the Canadian HCM market with its Powerpay platform that specifically targets customers with less than 100 employees. As of fiscal 2024, the Dayforce platform accounted for almost 80% of companywide revenue and had 6,876 clients representing approximately 7.62 million employees.

Dayforce: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dayforce's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Dayforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

