Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Magnite Stock

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Magnite MGNI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.2, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 27.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Magnite. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $22.00 Daniel L. Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $22.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $19.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $13.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $39.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Magnite's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Magnite

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Financial Milestones: Magnite's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

