What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arvinas

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Arvinas ARVN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.25, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.39% lower than the prior average price target of $19.67.

The standing of Arvinas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $16.00 - Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $24.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arvinas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Arvinas: A Closer Look

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Arvinas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Arvinas's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -70.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arvinas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -273.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

