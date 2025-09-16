Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Bel Fuse Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bel Fuse BELFB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bel Fuse, presenting an average target of $138.8, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.84% increase from the previous average price target of $116.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Bel Fuse by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $175.00 $140.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $154.00 $130.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $116.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $110.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bel Fuse. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bel Fuse's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bel Fuse: A Closer Look

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

Financial Insights: Bel Fuse

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bel Fuse's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bel Fuse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bel Fuse's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bel Fuse's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Bel Fuse faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

