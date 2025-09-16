A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lantheus Holdings Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lantheus Holdings LNTH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.83, along with a high estimate of $109.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.4%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Lantheus Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Walsh B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $109.00 Tara Bancroft TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $111.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $73.00 $112.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $70.00 $120.00 Justin Walsh B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $109.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lantheus Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lantheus Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lantheus Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Lantheus Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lantheus Holdings's Background

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its products are in three categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. Precision Diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals Find and Follow diseases, with a focus in cardiology. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lantheus Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lantheus Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantheus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lantheus Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lantheus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

