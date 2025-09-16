11 Analysts Have This To Say About Chord Energy

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chord Energy CHRD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $144.18, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a 1.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $142.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chord Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $169.00 $166.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $122.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $142.00 $152.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $120.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $146.00 $143.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $166.00 $164.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $159.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $143.00 $142.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $159.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Chord Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Chord Energy: A Closer Look

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Insights: Chord Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

