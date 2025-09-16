Assessing Dollar General: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Dollar General DG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.58, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.29% from the previous average price target of $116.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Dollar General among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $109.00 $95.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Outperform $134.00 $122.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $128.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $119.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $117.00 $115.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $120.00 $119.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $123.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $119.00 $112.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $120.00 $118.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $116.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar General. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar General. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dollar General's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dollar General's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

A Deep Dive into Dollar General's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar General's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar General's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

