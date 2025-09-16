Breaking Down Kymera Therapeutics: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.98% from the previous average price target of $55.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $70.00 - Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $53.00 $56.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $57.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Kymera Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

A Deep Dive into Kymera Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -55.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -667.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

