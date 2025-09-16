The Analyst Verdict: Hewlett Packard In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

Hewlett Packard HPE underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.21, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.56% from the previous average price target of $22.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hewlett Packard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $24.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $21.00 $16.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $30.00 $29.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $22.00 - Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $21.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $20.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hewlett Packard: A Closer Look

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Hewlett Packard: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hewlett Packard's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.5% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

