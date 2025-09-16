Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Encompass Health Stock

Analysts' ratings for Encompass Health EHC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $145.0, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.42% from the previous average price target of $136.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Encompass Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $135.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Encompass Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Encompass Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Encompass Health: A Closer Look

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Understanding the Numbers: Encompass Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

