What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DLocal

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DLocal DLO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 18.85% from the previous average price target of $11.78.

The standing of DLocal among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arnon Shirazi Citigroup Raises Buy $17.00 $14.60 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $14.00 $12.00 Neha Agarwala HSBC Raises Buy $15.00 $11.50 Mariana Taddeo UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DLocal. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DLocal's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables world-wide enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

Financial Milestones: DLocal's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DLocal's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.73% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DLocal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

