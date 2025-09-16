Where Lennox Intl Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lennox Intl LII during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $680.33, a high estimate of $753.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.56% from the previous average price target of $615.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Lennox Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $730.00 $753.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $676.00 $570.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $730.00 $650.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $675.00 $550.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $753.00 $696.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $668.00 $600.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $691.00 $619.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $550.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lennox Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lennox Intl

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lennox Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.43% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, Lennox Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

