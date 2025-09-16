What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Charles Schwab

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Charles Schwab SCHW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $107.35, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average has increased by 9.15% from the previous average price target of $98.35.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $113.00 $114.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $107.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $131.00 $117.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $106.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $83.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $108.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $110.00 $106.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $83.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $106.00 $94.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $87.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $89.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Charles Schwab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Charles Schwab's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Charles Schwab's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

