Where nVent Electric Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated nVent Electric NVT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.38, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.06% from the previous average price target of $81.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of nVent Electric among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $99.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $85.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Announces Buy $89.00 - Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $84.00 $78.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $86.00 $69.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $74.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $87.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of nVent Electric's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on nVent Electric analyst ratings.

Discovering nVent Electric: A Closer Look

NVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions that touch a broad range of end markets, including infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. NVent designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services a portfolio of electrical enclosures and electrical fastening solutions. North America accounts for the majority of sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of nVent Electric

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining nVent Electric's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.18% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: nVent Electric's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): nVent Electric's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: nVent Electric's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.