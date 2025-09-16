Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Golden Entertainment

Analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment GDEN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Golden Entertainment, presenting an average target of $34.33, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.17% lower than the prior average price target of $36.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Golden Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $34.00 $35.00 Zachary Silverberg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $36.00 John DeCree CBRE Announces Hold $32.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $36.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Golden Entertainment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Golden Entertainment: A Closer Look

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Golden Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Golden Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

