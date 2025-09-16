What Analysts Are Saying About Strategy Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Strategy MSTR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Strategy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $641.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $705.00 and a low estimate of $464.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.45% increase from the previous average price target of $602.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Strategy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $620.00 $640.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $464.00 $464.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $586.00 $563.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $700.00 $620.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $705.00 $650.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $697.00 $680.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $680.00 $614.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $680.00 $590.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Strategy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Strategy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Strategy Better

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Understanding the Numbers: Strategy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Strategy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.73% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Strategy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8709.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strategy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 18.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Strategy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

