Breaking Down IREN: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated IREN IREN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IREN and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.11, the current average has increased by 44.73%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of IREN by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $33.00 $20.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $36.00 $21.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $41.00 $27.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $37.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $12.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IREN. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IREN's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IREN's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering IREN: A Closer Look

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy. Bitcoin mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of Block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its Bitcoin miners and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as USD or CAD.

IREN: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, IREN showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 229.75% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IREN's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 51.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IREN's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IREN's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

