Deep Dive Into National Storage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of National Storage NSA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.67%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive National Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $32.00 $39.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $32.00 $31.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $37.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $34.00 $39.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $41.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $35.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for National Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, RightSpace, Northwest and Move It brands.

A Deep Dive into National Storage's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Storage's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

