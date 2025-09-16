Regal Rexnord Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Regal Rexnord RRX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $177.67, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Marking an increase of 15.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $153.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Regal Rexnord among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $161.00 $163.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $200.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $173.00 Jefferey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $125.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regal Rexnord's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regal Rexnord's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regal Rexnord analyst ratings.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors, electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Key Indicators: Regal Rexnord's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Regal Rexnord faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.33% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regal Rexnord's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Regal Rexnord's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.