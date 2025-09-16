Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Eli Lilly

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Eli Lilly LLY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $935.8, along with a high estimate of $1135.00 and a low estimate of $700.00. This current average has decreased by 5.06% from the previous average price target of $985.70.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1050.00 $1100.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Raises Hold $700.00 $675.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $825.00 $975.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Lowers Buy $875.00 $942.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $900.00 $1010.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $1100.00 $1100.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $895.00 $1050.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $942.00 $936.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1135.00 $1133.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $936.00 $936.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eli Lilly's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eli Lilly

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Eli Lilly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

