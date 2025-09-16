Where Goldman Sachs Group Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Goldman Sachs Group GS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Goldman Sachs Group, revealing an average target of $708.78, a high estimate of $855.00, and a low estimate of $592.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.1% from the previous average price target of $643.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Goldman Sachs Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $855.00 $785.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $700.00 $550.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $790.00 $771.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $715.00 $680.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $600.00 $600.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Reduce $627.00 $558.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $785.00 $650.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $715.00 $630.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $592.00 $570.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Goldman Sachs Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Goldman Sachs Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Goldman Sachs Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

