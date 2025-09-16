Trane Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Trane Technologies TT in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $479.36, with a high estimate of $544.00 and a low estimate of $410.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $445.55, the current average has increased by 7.59%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trane Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $485.00 $495.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $544.00 $500.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $495.00 $480.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Hold $460.00 $415.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $467.00 $463.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $520.00 $445.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $450.00 $396.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $502.00 $445.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $480.00 $476.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $460.00 $416.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $410.00 $370.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Trane Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of its sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Trane Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Trane Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

