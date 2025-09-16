Deep Dive Into Fiverr Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Fiverr Intl FVRR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 13.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $34.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fiverr Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $33.00 $40.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $35.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiverr Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiverr Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fiverr Intl

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Financial Milestones: Fiverr Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fiverr Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

