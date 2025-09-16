Where RenaissanceRe Holdings Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $271.0, along with a high estimate of $288.00 and a low estimate of $256.00. Marking an increase of 3.16%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $262.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of RenaissanceRe Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $288.00 - Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $265.00 $250.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $269.00 $268.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $273.00 $256.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $280.00 $285.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $269.00 $267.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $282.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $256.00 $231.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into RenaissanceRe Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

RenaissanceRe Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RenaissanceRe Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.15% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RenaissanceRe Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RenaissanceRe Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

