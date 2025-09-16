Demystifying Chubb: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Chubb CB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chubb, revealing an average target of $299.0, a high estimate of $326.00, and a low estimate of $267.00. This current average has decreased by 2.53% from the previous average price target of $306.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chubb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $320.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $295.00 $300.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $326.00 - Vikram Gandhi HSBC Lowers Hold $300.00 $317.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $292.00 $304.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $267.00 $285.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $283.00 $335.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $278.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $324.00 $314.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $321.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chubb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chubb compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Chubb's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chubb analyst ratings.

Discovering Chubb: A Closer Look

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Chubb: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Chubb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chubb's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chubb's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chubb's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Chubb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

