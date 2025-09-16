Where The Hartford Insurance Gr Stands With Analysts

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $141.45, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.84% increase from the previous average price target of $138.90.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of The Hartford Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Neutral $138.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $137.00 $135.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $130.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $139.00 $138.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $142.00 $140.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $138.00 $134.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $142.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $142.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Hartford Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Hartford Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of The Hartford Insurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of The Hartford Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for The Hartford Insurance Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of The Hartford Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on The Hartford Insurance Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into The Hartford Insurance Gr's Background

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. The Company currently conducts business principally in five reportable segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Business Insurance.

Breaking Down The Hartford Insurance Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: The Hartford Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Hartford Insurance Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.