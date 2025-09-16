What Analysts Are Saying About VF Stock

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated VF VFC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for VF, revealing an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Marking an increase of 10.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive VF. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $16.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $14.00 Laurent Vasilescu Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $10.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to VF. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of VF's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Financial Insights: VF

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: VF's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, VF faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

