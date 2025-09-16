What Analysts Are Saying About WR Berkley Stock

WR Berkley WRB underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for WR Berkley, presenting an average target of $71.25, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.42% increase from the previous average price target of $70.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of WR Berkley's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $71.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $70.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into WR Berkley's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WR Berkley analyst ratings.

Discovering WR Berkley: A Closer Look

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

Breaking Down WR Berkley's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WR Berkley's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, WR Berkley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

