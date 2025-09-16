Lincoln National Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Lincoln National LNC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.0, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 4.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $37.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Lincoln National's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $37.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln National's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Lincoln National Better

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Financial Insights: Lincoln National

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln National's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

