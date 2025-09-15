Analyst Expectations For Viper Energy's Future

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Viper Energy VNOM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. A 4.26% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $57.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Viper Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $51.00 $55.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $46.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $57.00 $60.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Viper Energy: A Closer Look

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Financial Milestones: Viper Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Viper Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.5% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

