Assessing Super Group (SGHC): Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Super Group (SGHC) SGHC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.43, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.60, the current average has increased by 13.46%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Super Group (SGHC) by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Announces Outperform $17.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Super Group (SGHC)'s market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Super Group (SGHC): A Closer Look

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Super Group (SGHC): Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Super Group (SGHC)'s revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

