The Analyst Verdict: Crescent Energy In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Crescent Energy CRGY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Crescent Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $17.00 $14.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $14.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Crescent Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crescent Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Crescent Energy: A Closer Look

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Crescent Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.46% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

