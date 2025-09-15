3 Analysts Assess SM Energy: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 3 analysts provided ratings for SM Energy SM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.67, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SM Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $39.00 $44.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SM Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into SM Energy's Background

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in Texas and Utah. Its portfolio is comprised of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas, the Maverick Basin of South Texas, and the Uinta Basin of northeastern Utah.

Financial Milestones: SM Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SM Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SM Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SM Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SM Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

