A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Camden Prop Trust Through 14 Analysts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Camden Prop Trust CPT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.84, with a high estimate of $137.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.27%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Camden Prop Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $116.00 $114.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $112.00 $120.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $123.00 $131.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Maintains Buy $122.75 $122.75 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Buy $130.00 $138.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $133.00 $136.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $124.00 $130.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $114.00 $117.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $117.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $117.00 $124.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $118.00 $120.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $114.00 $126.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Camden Prop Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Financial Insights: Camden Prop Trust

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

