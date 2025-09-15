Deep Dive Into Commercial Metals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Commercial Metals CMC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Commercial Metals, presenting an average target of $58.07, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.57% increase from the previous average price target of $53.00.

A clear picture of Commercial Metals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sathish Kasinathan B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $61.00 - Andrew Jones UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.50 $53.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $57.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Commercial Metals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Commercial Metals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

A Deep Dive into Commercial Metals's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Commercial Metals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

